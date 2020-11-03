New Countdown collectable programme goes digital

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 14:24

In a first for Countdown, its brand new glassware containers collectable programme will be run entirely digitally, to save more than 80 million paper stamps from being printed and ultimately thrown away.

With a key focus on reducing waste this summer, Countdown will be giving away thousands of top-quality glassware containers which can be used for baking, freezing, re-heating, serving and storage, helping to reduce food waste at home.

The re:fresh by Boost premium seven-piece stackable glassware containers comes in various shapes and sizes and is made from tempered borosilicate glass that makes it safe to use in the oven and grill (without the lid), microwave, refrigerator, freezer, and dishwasher. The plastic lid includes a four hinge locking mechanism and silicone seal, helping to keep food fresh, and a steam vent to cook or reheat food in the microwave.

Launching on Monday, 9 November, Countdown customers will receive an eStamp when they use their registered Onecard for every $20 spent in-store or online and the eStamps will automatically load to their Onecard. Their tally will appear either on the bottom of their till receipt, by downloading the myCountdown app or by signing into their Onecard account on the Countdown website. Customers will need a minimum of 20 eStamps to collect a glass container. Bonus eStamps can be earned when customers purchase participating products.

Countdown’s Acting Managing Director, Sally Copland, says customers have a busy few months ahead of them and will be looking for ways to get the most value from their shop.

"Every year, New Zealanders send more than 150,000 tonnes of food waste to landfill, much of which could be eaten. It’s not only wasting hard-earned money, but food waste is also one of the biggest carbon contributors when it sits rotting in landfill.

"That’s why we’re committed to supporting those who are looking to make every meal count with storage solutions that will mean less food waste, but also help our customers’ shopping go further.

"The reality is that collectable programmes themselves can also create waste, with millions and millions of stamps produced that then are simply thrown away. We want to support reducing all waste, whether that’s food or the way we’re collecting. The containers are a practical kitchen staple that customers can enjoy long after the Christmas season ends and we think our customers will embrace digital collecting as well," says Sally Copland.

Customers can also purchase additional re:fresh by Boost Glass Containers outright without taking part in the promotion, both in-store and online.

The campaign runs from 9 November to 31 January 2021. Customers can redeem their eStamps up until 14 February 2021 or while stocks last.