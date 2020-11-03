Cathy Quinn ONZM appointed to Fonterra Board - MinterEllisonRuddWatts

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 16:23

Congratulations to MinterEllisonRuddWatts consultant, Cathy Quinn ONZM, on being appointed to the board of Fonterra - one of the top six dairy companies in the world by turnover and the leading exporter of dairy products and responsible for more than a third of international dairy trade.

Prior to retiring from the Partnership, Cathy was one of New Zealand’s foremost commercial and corporate lawyers and served as Chair of MinterEllisonRuddWatts for eight years.

Upon the appointment’s announcement MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Chief Executive said, Andrew Poole, said:

"Cathy’s appointment is very well deserved and recognises her leading reputation in New Zealand’s governance community. Her highly regarded perspective and specialist expertise will be valuable assets to Fonterra’s Board as it positions itself for the future."

Cathy is currently an Independent Director of Fletcher Building, Tourism Holdings and Rangatira Investments, as well as Chair of Fertility Associates.

Public service roles Cathy also holds include sitting on the advisory board to the New Zealand Treasury and as a member of the Auckland University Council.