Toyota Hilux resonates with Kiwi customers

Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 - 22:53

In just four weeks more than 1900 customers have rolled into Toyota Stores across the country to get their hands on the new 2021 Hilux.

Toyota New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Neeraj Lala said one month does not define success, however, the initial demand has been phenomenal across both fleet and private customers.

"Delivering 731 new Hilux to customers was a big effort by our Toyota Stores, however, delivering the additional 1,200 vehicles over the next six weeks will be a challenge given supply and logistics constraints," says Neeraj.

"Demand for Hilux accessories is also exceeding all our initial expectations as customers continue to invest heavily in customising their own Hilux."

So far this year, Toyota New Zealand has sold 4,720 Hilux in both 2WD and 4WD variants. It is proving to be the company’s highest selling vehicle by volume; the second best-selling Toyota is the RAV4, of which 4,443 have been sold in 2020. The two models occupy the second and third highest slots of all new vehicles sold in New Zealand this year.

Overall, Toyota remains the country’s leading new passenger and commercial vehicle provider with a 17.7% market share, almost twice its nearest competitor. It leads the passenger car segment with a 16.5% share and is second in the commercial market with a 20.9% share.

While the total commercial new vehicle market was down 26.4% in the 10 months to the end of October, Toyota performed better than all its major competitors with a decrease of 18.8%.

Neeraj said the Hilux result in October and the leading market share position was a result of the combination of excellent product development, targeted marketing and sheer hard work by the Toyota store network.

"Despite our position in the market, we are not being complacent about anything - especially in this current uncertain economic environment. Everyone in our team is working harder and smarter to ensure our business here continues to thrive," he says.

"Our investment over recent years into IT systems, people development, and the Toyota Drive Happy Project has created a resilient business for these challenging times," he says.