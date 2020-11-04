Century 21 real estate legend dies

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 09:57

"Century 21 was shocked and saddened to learn of Ivan’s passing. He has been a successful franchise owner, valued colleague, respected mentor, and popular agent to so many over the years. It’s a big loss to the real estate industry," says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Ms Mayne says Ivan Rakich was an enthusiast who exuded plenty of positive energy. He loved people and excelled in the real estate environment.

In 2015 he launched Albany franchise, Century 21 Darrak Realty. Former local MP Hon Murray McCully cut the ribbon to officially open the office at 231 Dairy Flat Highway in the old Albany village.

Mr Rakich started the franchise employing just one other real estate salesperson. Now Century 21 Darrak Realty boasts several agents and staff. The team has won numerous awards and supported community causes involving local rugby and primary schools.

"It’s a very sad time for the Century 21 family," says Charles Tarbey, Owner of Century 21 Australasia. "I was only recently speaking with Ivan and he was so excited about the prospects for 2021 and the years ahead. He was a great contributor to all who knew him and an outstanding practitioner who will be sadly missed," says Mr Tarbey.

Ivan Rakich was no newbie to real estate. He came to Century 21 with over 40 years’ experience in sales and marketing. He was instrumental in building some of the best teams in real estate on the North Shore over recent decades.

"Ivan won a Century 21 Platinum sales award for 2020’s third quarter, which we only announced a couple of weeks before he died. While earlier this year, Century 21 Darrak Realty was named one of the Top 21 offices across Century 21 Australasia.

"Thanks to Ivan’s leadership and dedication, Century 21 Darrak Realty has been one of our best performing franchises. Most importantly, he was a good friend to many. Our sincere condolences go out to his beloved family," says Ms Mayne.

www.century21.co.nz