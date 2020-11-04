Falling interest rates benefit high spenders - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 10:48

For highest-spending households, falling mortgage interest rates helped offset price rises in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

As a result, quarterly inflation for highest-spending households was flat at 0.0 percent, while local authority rates and payments have affected superannuitants the most.

In the September 2020 quarter, quarterly inflation rose 0.4 percent for all households. Each quarter, the household living-costs price indexes calculate how inflation affects 13 different groups, while the consumers price index calculates how inflation affects New Zealanders as a whole.

Visit our website to read the news story, information release, review paper, and to download CSV files:

Falling interest rates benefit high spenders

Household living-costs price indexes: September 2020 quarter

Household living-costs price indexes review: 2020

CSV files for download