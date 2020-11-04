'WorkSafe to showcase side-by-side VR simulator at AgFest'

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 11:16

Farmers are invited to test their skills on WorkSafe’s virtual reality side-by-side simulator at this month’s AgFest in Greymouth.

AgFest held this year on November 13 and 14, is an annual event which allows those in the rural sector on the West Coast an opportunity to showcase their business, while learning more about the agricultural industry.

WorkSafe’s Agriculture Engagement Lead Al McCone says WorkSafe will be attending to highlight the importance of health and safety on farms with those who work in the industry.

Mr McCone says over 75 per cent of all deaths on farms involve a vehicle. The simulator gives users an opportunity to drive along a farm in a real-life scenario.

"The simulator shows people how making decisions about where and what you’re driving is an important part of staying safe.

"Farm vehicles are versatile and many fatalities reported to WorkSafe involve older experienced farmers doing tasks on terrain they have worked on many times before. This simulator is designed to highlight the challenges of farming in New Zealand and brings really important health and safety messages to the forefront of users’ minds.

"It has proven to be extremely popular amongst crowds at similar events so we are excited to bring it to the crowds at AgFest 2020."

As well as offering visitors a chance to test out the simulator, WorkSafe will also be sharing further information and guidance around its Working in and Around Vehicles programme of work, with a particular focus on crush protection devices and seat belts.