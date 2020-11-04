Taupo property offers views to horizon - Bayleys

Wednesday, 4 November, 2020 - 14:29

Securing a central North Island dry stock property within a few minutes of Taupo is a rare opportunity available to investors and farmers alike this spring.

The 800ha property on Poihipi Road, only 10 minutes from Taupo is an exciting proposition for anyone seeking the best in location, contour and production, says Bayleys agent Stan Sickler.

Originally purchased by Pat Lowry, the property was developed extensively through the 1960s and 1970s before being taken over by his son Paddy and his wife Brigid, running the operation as the Kiwitahi Land Company.

The property is home to one of the country’s highest profile Romney breeders, Kiwitahi Stud, well known throughout the central North Island for genetics that deliver strong, sound high performing sheep well suited to challenging conditions.

The flock has been recording 160% lambing performance with lambs averaging 22kg and additional lambs purchased and fattened as feed supply allows. The stud stock are also available for purchase.

Alongside the 4000 ewes and 500 hoggets which form part of the stud, is a quality Angus breeding herd of 330 head along with 90 head of replacement heifers and a further 500 beef cross calves being reared over spring-time. Calving performance is typically about 95%.

Grazing is also provided for calves from the company’s dairy unit over summer with yearling replacement heifers grazed on a May to May basis, then rising two-year heifers in May and June offering an additional income source.

Stan says Poihipi road is blessed with a forgiving contour that has enabled 70% of its 800ha to be cultivatable, and the typically summer safe country yields about 80-90 hectares of lucerne and grass silage each season. Grass re-seeding has included Rohan ryegrass, cocksfoot and plantain along with a red-white clover blend.

Soil test results show good pH levels throughout on the predominately Mairoa Ash and Taupo ash over pumice soils.

The property has its front gate at 685m above sea level, rising to 785m with cold winters but delivering summer safe grazing. Its aspect means it looks down onto Kinloch Bay on the western bay area of Lake Taupo.

"There are few properties that can offer such a perspective, making the farm something of an oasis with a view, yet still only minutes from town."

A key feature of the farm are the multiple plots of native bush within the farm boundary, with every paddock featuring some natural plantings. "And the owner has made a point of ensuring these plots are preserved, along with having a small pond in every paddock. The potential to build on the natural bush plots is there, and will only add significantly to the property’s appeal," says Stan.

A lengthy period of ownership has ensured Poihipi Road has a high level of farm infrastructure investment that promises to make ownership a "walk out-walk in" affair with minimal additional investment required.

The farm assets include three dwellings, a new six bay Goldpine shed, woolshed, two bay workshop, a fertiliser bin and freestanding steel tractor shed. Stock handling is streamlined and simplified thanks to two sets of covered stock years and three sets of sheep-yards.

There are three houses on the property that range from a 280 sqm mangers house offering stunning views and including four bedrooms plus sleep out. A second property is a three-bedroom cottage and sleepout, with a single person’s quarters making the third property.

"Poihipi Road is one of those rare properties that combines all the elements you need for a dry-stock property, for farming or investment in a location offering unparalleled 360 degree views right through to Lake Taupo, and of course the peaks of Ruapehu, Ngauruhoe, and right through to Waikato-Bay of Plenty," says Stan.

The property is offered for price by negotiation.

Click here for more information > https://www.bayleys.co.nz/2651832