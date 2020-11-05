'Waitomo creates big bang with $50,000 free fuel giveaway'

|
[ login or create an account ]
Waikato-based fuel supplier Waitomo has fired up the New Zealand retail fuel market, launching a $50,000 Moolah giveaway for the month of November.
A market disruptor, the family-owned and operated Kiwi business has launched a new retail app, which offers customers a contactless payment option at their unmanned Fuel Stops.
Until 30 November, 11.59pm, Kiwis can "spin to win" Waitomo Moolah to spend on their next fuel-up at spinformoolah.co.nz, with a total prize pool of $50,000 to give away-. Up to $500 per spin is available to be won.
Plus, Kiwis who’re already enjoying the fun of the Waitomo app who spend $20 or more during November are guaranteed to win Waitomo Moolah as well to go towards their next fill.
"We’re all about doing things with a bang, so expect fireworks of the fun kind" says Waitomo Group Managing Director Jimmy Ormsby.
"2020 has been a bit of a fizzer for many New Zealanders, but Kiwis really got behind 100-percent Kiwi-owned businesses like ours. When you’re responsible for a third-generation family business like me, that’s a huge deal.
"Our wicked $50,000 Waitomo Moolah giveaway is our way of saying thanks - a koha for all the support we’ve received.
"Think of it as spreading a little bit of ‘appiness around ahead of our ‘stay local in New Zealand’ summer, and rekindling some retail fuel market competition," Mr Ormsby said. "Kiwis deserve to pay a fair price for their fuel, and we’ve got a track record for delivering on that."
Available for download on the Apple or Google Play stores, the Waitomo app is packed with heaps of cool features including:
Contactless payment from your vehicle - link a card, select your pump and fuel grade from your vehicle and get pumping.
Earn koha the more you spend - each time you spend $20 or more you’ll unlock the chance to spin to win and by banking every buck you spend in a calendar month to reach $150, you’ll unlock a scratchie for your chance to win even more.
Find your nearest Waitomo - a map or list view showing our expanding network of Fuel Stops available for paying from your vehicle.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice