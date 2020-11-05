Industry owned realestate.co.nz gets serious about property

Thursday, 5 November, 2020 - 12:59

New Zealand’s longest-standing property site, realestate.co.nz, has got serious about property with their new campaign launching this week.

Fronted by Jeremy Corbett, the new campaign uses a healthy dose of comedy to highlight just how ‘serious about property’ realestate.co.nz is.

Vanessa Taylor, General Manager of Marketing and Media at realestate.co.nz, says with the listings from virtually every real estate agent in the country and more than 1.2 million users every month, realestate.co.nz has long been the go-to for those seriously in the market to buy or sell.

"Although light-hearted, this campaign gets right to the core of our business. As an industry-owned platform that has been around since before Google, realestate.co.nz helps Kiwis find their perfect property faster."

She says that whether it’s your dream home, a do-up, rural property, your next business, office space, or a house to rent, the site offers a range of options for New Zealanders to choose from.

Robin Powell, Creative Director from BCG2 who led the creative, says the new campaign was a natural extension on the Corbett fronted ‘discover more of what you are looking for’ campaign that the agency previously delivered for the real estate brand.

"Humour worked really well as a counter to the newly established ‘serious’ brand position. It was a chance to have a bit of fun with scripts while talking about many of the great reasons to find the perfect property with realestate.co.nz. I’m pleased to say no pigeons were harmed in the making of this campaign."

The campaign spans TV, digital, social, and out of home with media by OMD. The campaign videos can be viewed here.