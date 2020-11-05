TSB launches 2.49% lending rate for 1 year, 2 year and 18-month terms

Thursday, 5 November, 2020 - 14:23

From Friday 6 November TSB is offering a 2.49% interest rate across its one year, two year and 18-month terms.

As well as this, TSB will match any advertised fixed rate offered by an Australian-owned bank.

Justine St John, General Manager Marketing and Customer Experience, says TSB is the first major bank to offer a rate below 2.50% across all three of these terms .

"In our current economic climate, the majority of customers are choosing to fix for shorter terms, so by offering a consistently low rate, TSB is making it simpler for Kiwis to choose a loan length best for their personal needs.

"We’re pleased to give Kiwi’s more choice with how they structure their home lending, as well as another reason to bank local and keep money pumping through our New Zealand economy."

These rates will be offered until further notice and are available for both new and existing customers with 20% equity. Lending terms and conditions apply.

People keen to apply can set up a video call with a mortgage manager in just minutes via TSB Virtual Bank, call the lending team on 0800 872 226 or pop into their local TSB branch.