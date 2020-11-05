Impact Hub Waikato launch

Thursday, 5 November, 2020 - 16:55

Impact Hub Waikato launched its co-working space in central Hamilton on Thursday 29 October. Located at 236 Anglesea Street, the space offers a fully-equipped shared office space for rent on a casual or permanent basis, as well as meeting room hire and a virtual office service.

With over 100 locations around the world, Impact Hub is one of the world’s largest networks focused on building entrepreneurial communities for impact at scale. Impact Hub Waikato was founded in April 2019, and the launch of the Hamilton co-working space gives the network its first physical presence in New Zealand.

With a focus on ‘dual purpose’ entrepreneurs, Impact Hub Waikato’s new facility is a place for entrepreneurs to connect and enable each other. "It’s a milestone for us and we look forward to providing a space for entrepreneurs in the Waikato region to call home. The growing focus on impact enterprise in New Zealand is seeing a new type of business emerging, and we hope to put a spotlight on that", says Nanise Ginnen, Co-founder and Director of Impact Hub Waikato.

In addition to Impact Hub Waikato’s 2020 programmes, the Open Challenge Accelerator and Generation Impact Fellowship, the team is planning for an action-packed 2021. The Hamilton space will host events and workshops for the impact community. A podcast studio is also under development, providing local broadcasters with a custom-built facility for professional quality recordings.

"Impact entrepreneurs have a dual purpose - they want to generate financial return, but equally important to this is their purpose, so creating a positive impact on the environment and/or society is a core function of their business. Our Hamilton space is a place for these entrepreneurs to connect, find like-minds and be inspired to grow their impact" explains Paul Kerssens, Co-founder and Director of Impact Hub.

The Impact Hub Waikato team is very excited about supporting the growing number of impact enterprises in the Waikato and connecting them to the global Impact Hub network.

"Impact enterprise is immature and not well understood in New Zealand. Doing good and making money are not mutually exclusive" says Tony O’Brien, Co-founder and Director.

"Impact enterprise is a rapidly growing sector both here and internationally. Our mission fits perfectly with the Waikato Wellbeing Project and we are keen to use the new space to congregate and energise the emerging entrepreneurs in this sector and to provide a connection to SMEs and corporates."

Impact Hub are offering a FREE DAY to those who would like to try out the space. To learn more, book a space, take a tour or to join the network, visit www.impacthubwaikato.co.nz