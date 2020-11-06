'New CEO for Westland Dairy Company Limited'

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 10:26

Interim CEO of Westland Dairy Company Limited Shiqing Jian is delighted to announce the appointment of a new CEO to the company.

Respected New Zealand dairy industry executive Richard Wyeth will take up the position of CEO of Westland Dairy Company Limited from February 22, 2021.

Once Mr Wyeth has assumed the role of CEO, Mr Jian will step down as Interim CEO while retaining his position as Resident Director of both Westland Dairy Company Limited and Oceania Limited for the Yili Group.

Mr Jian said Mr Wyeth’s experience in driving growth over more than a decade at executive level for independent New Zealand dairy processors made him the ideal candidate to lead Westland’s future.

"Yili is a company that is on a strong growth trajectory,’’ Mr Jian said. "Global revenue and net profit has continued to increase this year with Yili now the fifth largest dairy company in the world by revenue.

"We firmly believe demand for Westland products will continue to grow, not just in China, but around the world and we are looking forward to Richard playing an important role in our global growth.’’

Mr Wyeth has spent the past 13 years of his career in the dairy industry firstly with Open Country Dairy during its formative years before taking on the role of founding CEO for Miraka in 2010.

Before this he worked in commercial roles at Coca-Cola Amatil and DB Breweries.