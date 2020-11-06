Whittaker's and Garage Project team up again on new limited edition chocolate beers

Friday, 6 November, 2020 - 12:02

Whittaker’s and Garage Project have crafted two decadent new chocolate beers, following the success of the first chocolate beer they created together in 2018, which was named one of the top three flavoured stouts in the world. The innovative new brews are a locally-made take on the emerging chocolate beer craze being seen around the world, just in time for the festive season.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker, says Whittaker’s is delighted to be working with the talented team at Garage Project again on another locally-made, world-class product.

"We have a shared passion for quality, innovation and artisan craftsmanship, and these delicious new chocolate beers are a testament to that passion with some flavour notes that make these extra-special," says Holly.

The White Chocolate Beer with Golden Raspberry and Lemon is a creamy white chocolate milk stout. It is brewed with New Zealand lactose, barley and oats and infused with a touch of Whittaker’s cocoa beans, vanilla, golden raspberry and Gisborne lemon.

The Dark Chocolate Beer with Espresso, Hazelnut and Orange is a beautifully bitter dark chocolate stout. It is brewed with Canterbury malts, oats and roasted barley and infused with Whittaker’s finest roasted Ghanaian cocoa beans, a hint of espresso coffee, hazelnut and Seville orange.

"Like us, Garage Project loves to push the boundaries of our craft while maintaining our dedication to quality. It has been fantastic working together to explore the possibilities in pairing chocolate with beer," says Holly.

Jos Ruffell, co-founder of Garage Project, says the response to their first Chocolate Beer collaboration was overwhelmingly positive, and when it comes to getting the best chocolate flavour into beer, nothing beats Whittaker's.

"We are really lucky to have the opportunity to work face-to-face with Whittaker’s, given we’re both based right here in Wellington. It’s meant we were able to keep experimenting until we perfected our new chocolate beers to meet the high standards we both hold ourselves to and have a bit of fun together along the way," says Jos.

The Garage Project and Whittaker’s White Chocolate Beer with Golden Raspberry and Lemon, and Dark Chocolate Beer with Espresso, Hazelnut and Orange will be available from 9 November in all New World supermarkets, selected Countdown stores and other retail outlets, all Garage Project venues, and the Garage Project webstore.

"Chocolate beer lovers who are keen to try these new products should get in quick as the first limited chocolate beer that we made together in 2018 sold-out in record time. We're excited to see the response to our White and Dark Chocolate Beers, and think beer and chocolate lovers alike are in for a treat," says Jos.