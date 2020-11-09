Free career advice available at Greerton Library - Tertiary Education Commission

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 13:09

Bay of Plenty jobseekers can access a free career advice service that is being offered from Greerton Library until 24 December. It’s a walk-in service - you don’t need an appointment - providing a personalised session from a qualified career advisor. The service is available Monday to Friday during the library’s opening hours.

The offer is part of Direct Career Services, a new programme from the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) in partnership with the Career Development Association of New Zealand (CDANZ) that was launched in October, and is a key part of the Government’s response to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic to help New Zealanders get back into work.

The service is available over the phone anywhere in the country but special pop-up centres are operating in some places, such as Greerton, allowing an in-person consultation.

"This service is aimed at people whose jobs have been affected by COVID-19. You might have lost your job and are looking for a new one, or your career path is now limited so you are looking to change directions or retrain," says TEC Chief Executive Tim Fowler.

"Career experts offer advice tailored to your background and your circumstances. Having an over-the-phone career guidance makes it easily accessible to people across the country. There are also a number of career advice pop-ups open that can provide face-to-face support to job seekers."

CDANZ President Heather Lowery-Kappes says: "The Direct Career Service has been designed to support individuals to get back into work by identifying current skills and how they might be used in different industries. Talking one-on-one with qualified career professional enables you to get personalised support to get you back into meaningful work or education.

"After a short assessment over the phone, you have a follow-up call with a CDANZ careers professional. They can help you identify and understand your skills and what kind of employers are looking for those skills, and build a plan with you that will focus your job-seeking efforts."

If you can’t get to Greerton Library, Bay of Plenty job seekers can still access career advice over the phone. To book an appointment with a career professional call TEC on 0800 601 301. Direct Career Service is available nationally until 12 March 2021.

Visit www.careers.govt.nz/career-advice for more information.