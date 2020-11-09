Puhoro STEM Academy and High-Value Nutrition Partnership announced

Monday, 9 November, 2020 - 14:03

Both the High-Value Nutrition (HVN) National Science Challenge and Massey University’s PÅ«horo STEM- Academy (PÅ«horo) are thrilled to announce the entering of a partnership together for the next four years.

PÅ«horo’s mission to raise participation and achievement of MÄori students in STEM thus enabling MÄori to meet future workforce demands in STEM industries aligns well with that of HVN. Their mission to grow science excellence and the knowledge Aotearoa New Zealand needs, to create and deliver food to the world that people choose to stay healthy and well was an obvious fit.

This significant partnership, will seek to strengthen the capability pipeline for MÄori rangatahi, interested in food science and innovation. This cooperation will create opportunities for rangatahi to be brought onto specialised internships funded through the partnership which will give exposure to High Value Nutrition research, personnel and knowledge and also provide opportunities to connect to HVN partners within the expansive field.

PÅ«horo Director Naomi Manu has expressed her delight at the partnership with HVN. "I am thrilled that our rangatahi will have the opportunity to be exposed to the incredible work of HVN, and through our meaningful partnership gain a valuable line of sight towards the high value food, beverage and nutrition eco-system," she says.

"MÄori engagement in this sector is not new and this collaboration will give our rangatahi further insight into the incredible innovations that are taking place which are world leading. Importantly, this relationship with HVN will allow them the chance to see and solidify their own connections to the land, the indigenous kai within it and the science underpinning what makes these products crucial to us as a nation but also incredibly valuable to the world!"

Launched in the ManawatÅ« five years ago in 2016 with a cohort of 97 students from the region, the PÅ«horo Academy has grown into a complete science, technology, engineering and mathematics support platform for MÄori rangatahi across the country. PÅ«horo supports successful transition across three interconnected ‘phases’ of secondary school, tertiary education and into employment/industry.

The High-Value Nutrition National Science Challenge is hosted by the Liggins Institute at the University of Auckland and funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

All in a concerted effort to increase MÄori engagement in the sciences, whilst at the same time strengthening rangatahi in the programme as MÄori.

"HVN Ko NgÄ Kai Whai Painga National Science Challenge is proud to be able to partner with the PÅ«horo STEM Academy as it aligns well with our mission to grow the science excellence and knowledge that New Zealand needs to create and deliver food to the world that people need to stay healthy and well," says Joanne Todd, HVN Director.

"HVN will support opportunities for rangatahi in PÅ«horo to explore such areas as gut health, the future of food, protein-based alternatives, gastrointestinal disorders, the controlling of blood glucose concentrations, the non-invasive assessment of food, the biochemistry of insects and suitable plant species for the human diet," she says.

-STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines - science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

High-Value Nutrition is one of the eleven National Science Challenges. The Challenge has a $45.6 million budgeted research investment over the next five years.