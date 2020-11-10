'NPDC back on its feet after $20m Covid injection to help locals'

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 09:24

Local businesses, grassroots groups and residents are getting Back On Their Feet thanks to NPDC’s $20m economic stimulus package. As the global pandemic continues, new figures show the measures are helping the district’s economy with nearly $2m in extra investment by NPDC to more than 400 local suppliers and the $7.5m expansion of the Home Energy Scheme has helped tradies to get back on the job with nearly 50 businesses now signed up to get work.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says the Back On Our Feet package has created a platform to support the District and it was fantastic to see the measures providing a shot in the arm for local businesses.

"We listened to nearly 1000 pieces of public feedback before finalising our Back On Our Feet package as we wanted to help as much as possible the Central Government led recovery in what’s been a tumultuous year. I’m absolutely delighted to see that investment starting to bear fruit as we Go Local and continue the fight against Covid," says Mayor Holdom.

Figures for the three months to 30 September show:

47 new applications were approved under the expanded Home Energy Scheme totalling $355k to support tradies

752 businesses helped by the cuts in fees and charges, totalling $266k, for things like cafes, restaurants, hairdressers and house builders

410 procurements from local suppliers - including 36 new firms - with spending up $1.9m compared to the same time in 2019

92% rise in building applications to 775

$300k approved for the funding of grassroots groups in August

Six applications for rates deferral approved with 99% of first instalment rates collected.

NPDC has also supported its commercial and community group tenants with nearly $56k in rent relief and has provided $165k to help small and medium businesses. Big Jim’s Garden Café manager Shani Benton says the cuts in fees have helped the hospitality sector. "It’s provided a big boost and thanks to the Council for their help." Meanwhile, Taranaki Solar director Tony Pope praised the expansion of the Greener and Warmer Home Energy Scheme. "NPDC has done a great thing in supporting local businesses."

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People general manager Clare McLaughlin says the charity was in danger of going under until NPDC stepped up with additional funding in August. "The $8,500 has helped Hearing Dogs to continue to exist and provide life-changing dogs for deaf people."