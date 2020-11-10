Freehold units offer chance to 'own your future' at industrial hub - Bayleys

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 11:21

A portfolio of freehold industrial units in a new, purpose-built hub in the heart of Napier’s premium industrial area is being offered for sale.

The Turner Place Industrial Park will consist of 16 quality, single-storey freehold units located on a dual-frontage site with convenient vehicle access within Napier’s Onekawa industrial precinct.

Warehouse spaces for sale in the development at 9 Turner Place, Onekawa, range from units of 93 square metres for $295,000 plus GST (if any) to 140-square metre units for $425,000 plus GST (if any). Options for long-term lease units are also available.

Construction of the new industrial park on bare land at 9 Turner Place is subject to the granting of Napier City Council resource consent and building consent.

Turner Place Industrial Park will be built with a seismic rating of 100 percent of new building standard by Hawke’s Bay-based construction firm Gemco Group, which has delivered successful projects across New Zealand spanning all major property asset classes.

Buyers now have the opportunity to get in early and secure a site at Turner Place by purchasing off-plan before construction has commenced.

The units are being marketed for sale by Deadline Private Treaty closing on 4 December (unless sold prior) through Bayleys Napier.

Salesperson Mark Evans said the new industrial park would feature two buildings constructed with modern precast tilt-slab concrete walls, concrete floors, COLORSTEEL roofing and aluminium joinery.

The 16 individual units will each feature a minimum 4.2-metre stud height, motorised industrial roller door access, plus toilet and kitchenette facilities. Each site has either one or two dedicated car parks, ducting for fibre internet connection to the exterior and the option of three-phase power.

The units come with a variety of floor plans, including seven which offer direct road frontage to Turner Place or adjacent Hamilton Place.

A key feature of the park is its strategic location. Zoned Main Industrial by Napier City Council, it lies on a no-through-traffic road off a busy arterial route linking the Onekawa industrial area to nearby residential areas and Napier’s central business district, making the site easily accessible for owners and customers.

Mr Evans said it also offered convenient access to Napier Port and Hawke’s Bay Airport, as well as the Hawke’s Bay Expressway which provides exceptional connection to the north via State Highway 2, just 600 metres away, and south to Hastings and the lower North Island. He said the development comes at a time when there are compelling local reasons to consider an investment in industrial property.

"Industrial vacancy in Napier has never been lower, the Hawke’s Bay’s primary-producing economy is enjoying a boom and there is a general lack of affordable, modern warehousing - either for lease or for sale," Mr Evans said.

"As a result, quality industrial real estate is highly-sought after in the market and competition for space is pushing rents higher.

"With bank interest rates now at an all-time low, Turner Place Industrial Park offers a range of attractive solutions for purchasers who want to ‘own their future’ by way of an affordable freehold investment in industrial bricks and mortar."

Mr Evans said the portfolio of available units, with their flexible floor plates, offers buyers the option to buy one and consider purchasing adjoining units according to their needs.

"This freehold unit-titled development will be for sale on a first come-first served basis and will be of interest to investors, but especially to small business owner occupiers for uses such as light manufacturing, trades or food and beverage operations," said Mr Evans.

"The units will also be attractive to hobbyists looking to purchase an industrial warehouse unit - perhaps for that workshop escape or for storing the art deco classic car or boats or caravans."

Mr Evans said Turner Place Industrial Park would also attract businesses seeking to take control of their business asset as well as future business growth, securing their business base - while enjoying the advantages of ownership versus paying off someone else’s asset under the threat of lease expiry and rent reviews.

"These new, high-quality premises will not only offer a great working environment, they will also add value to brands whose owners want to be part of this exciting new industrial hub."