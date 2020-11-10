Site Safe achieves record number of scholarship applications

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 11:30

Site Safe has achieved another record number of applicants for their 2020 scholarships awarding 62 successful learners with scholarships across five categories.

The 62 future safety leaders were selected from a record number of 195 quality applicants, up 89% on the previous year.

Site Safe recognises how tough this year has been on the industry due to COVID-19 and is pleased to be helping 62 learners across various industries and supporting industry with its recovery.

The scholarship recipients receive complimentary health and safety training towards achieving Site Safe’s Health and Safety in Construction programme. On completion, learners will gain the NZQA recognised NZ Certificate in Workplace Health and Safety Practice (Level 3).

The scholarships also come with mentoring to provide support during the training and assignment work.

Site Safe chief executive, Brett Murray, says COVID-19 has had an impact on the construction and wider industries. This has led to Site Safe receiving a record number of applicants.

"We work in a high-risk sector. It’s extremely important that health and safety isn’t just seen as an add-on, but rather it is an integral part of running a good business or project. To be successful we need to support and invest in skilled safety leaders across our businesses."

"We’re excited to be faced with some strong applicants this year and be in a position to support more learners embark on their journey towards health and safety leadership.

"We’re also pleased to see industry back their people and recognise the value of health and safety training, as well as their commitment to safety in the workplace."

Brett says this is usually the time when Site Safe recognises applicants at their Evening of Celebration. Due to COVID and in the interest of keeping everyone safe, Site Safe has cancelled its celebration evening this year.

"All recipients however will receive a complimentary ticket to Site Safe’s event next year upon graduation, where we can celebrate their achievement with them,"

2020 Scholarships categories

Congratulations to the 2020 Site Safe scholarship recipients. Each year Site Safe supports the health and safety leaders of tomorrow by providing scholarships to complete higher-level learning. The number of scholarships and categories include:

Woman in Construction - 16 scholarships

Maori - 11 scholarships

Pasifika - 9 scholarships

Under 25’s - 10 scholarships

Open - 16 scholarships

For a list of 2020 scholarship recipients, click here.