Growth of plant-based meat substitutes creates opportunities for producers - Rabobank

Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 - 11:58

Growth of plant-based meat substitutes creates opportunities for ingredient producers

The consumer appetite for plant-based meat substitutes has emerged as far more than just a fad over recent years, and this will create opportunities for grains, oilseed and pulse producers across the globe - including here in New Zealand - according to a new report by agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank.

In the report Getting Granular with Plant-Based Meat Substitutes - Opportunities for Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Rabobank says that as consumer preferences start demanding certain brands over others, and with them certain ingredients over others, producers of plant-based meat substitutes will increasing turn their attention toward ingredient sourcing to strike the right balance between quality and price.

New Zealand

The report says, current New Zealand consumption of plant-based proteins is dominated, as it is in Europe and North America, by soy and wheat proteins.

While this was the case, RaboResearch grains and oilseeds analyst Cheryl Kalisch Gordon said New Zealand’s prospects of capitalising on the growth of plant-based animal protein consumption would largely hinge on greater demand for products utilising protein sources other than soy.

"Increased usage of field peas as a protein source in meat substitutes creates the greatest opportunity for New Zealand as, at present, field peas are the only pulse produced in New Zealand at scale. However, at just 8,000 metric tons per annum, this is still a relatively small volume," she said.

"There is scope to increase to closer to 20,000 metric of field pea production with appropriate price signals, but this would still represent a small supply base on which to build processing capacity. And given the challenges in achieving competitive unit costs in production and fractionation without scale, a New Zealand supply chain aiming to secure opportunities from plant-based meat substitutes would be relying on an even stronger provenance premium to be paid by manufacturers and consumers to cover the costs of production."

