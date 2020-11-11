Secure long-term childcare investment in growing Mt Wellington - Colliers

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 10:02

A secure childcare investment property for sale in Mt Wellington offers all the benefits of a proven long-term tenant, a stunning new building, and a premium growth location with huge exposure to two key arterial routes.

Located on the corner of Ellerslie Panmure Highway and Mt Wellington Highway, the childcare centre is situated within a distinctive, high-quality development with abundant car parking.

It is occupied by Mighty Minds Educare on a 12-year lease with locked-in rental growth, plus the added security of a 12-month cash bond and personal guarantee.

Colliers International has been exclusively appointed to market Unit 5, 517 Ellerslie Panmure Highway, for sale as a long-term tenanted investment.

Director Shoneet Chand says the property is poised to benefit from strong demand for childcare in the immediate area.

"Perfectly positioned on a high-profile corner site, the property is located within a fast-growing locale with multiple planned residential and commercial developments nearby.

"It occupies the entire first floor of a premium new building constructed by highly experienced developers Argyle Estates.

"The development is anchored by a McDonald’s restaurant alongside St Pierre’s Sushi and popular local cafe Lola.

"Mighty Minds Educare is a well-established early childcare operator that is locally owned and operated.

"The lease returns $290,156.80 in net annual rent, with annual CPI reviews and market reviews every six years. The current term runs to August 2031, with two further terms of six years extending final expiry to August 2043.

"All of this adds up to a premium investment that will provide you with secure cashflow for many years to come."

The property is for sale by deadline private treaty closing at 4pm on Wednesday 25 November, unless it is sold earlier.

Gareth Fraser, Auckland Director of Investment Sales at Colliers, says it comprises a premium 528sq m childcare facility with an additional 561sq m outdoor area.

"The building is set back from the road, providing ample on-site parking as well as exposure to the 40,000 cars that pass by the busy intersection every day.

"The location is directly adjacent to a retail centre anchored by Harvey Norman and Briscoes, close to Bunnings, and across the road from a planned new Countdown supermarket.

"Sylvia Park is only a few minutes’ drive away, while the popular surrounding suburbs of Stonefields, Panmure, Penrose and Ellerslie provide a strong residential catchment.

"The significant TÄmaki Regeneration Programme, which is underway, will add another 10,500 new homes to the catchment over the next 25 years."

Logan Roach, Investment Sales Broker at Colliers, says Mt Wellington has long been considered one of

Auckland’s most popular locations, being only 11km from the Auckland CBD.

"The property has excellent transport links, including the State Highway 1 interchange at Mt Wellington Highway, train stations at Sylvia Park and Panmure, and numerous bus routes.

"There has also been significant development in the immediate area in recent times including the expansion of Sylvia Park, as well as new office buildings, along with many new residential and industrial developments."

Mighty Minds Educare was founded by director Chia-Chih Cheng, who is a qualified and registered early childhood education (ECE) teacher with 23 years of experience, including 16 years of centre management experience.

The Mt Wellington centre is licensed for 100 children. It is the partner centre to Mighty Minds Penrose, which is located on Great South Road and has operated since 2014.

The new centre’s key difference is its Montessori-inspired education approach. The operator is currently working with a consultant who has run a Montessori preschool in Ellerslie for 30 years and is bringing her core team leaders to Mighty Minds Mt Wellington.

Montessori preschools on average have a waiting list of up to six months, ensuring strong demand.