Concrete sets solid foundation for recovery - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 10:45

Ready-mixed concrete production recovered to high levels in the September 2020 quarter, after falling sharply in the June quarter, Stats NZ said today.

"Quarterly production of concrete was back above 1 million cubic metres in the latest quarter, close to peak levels seen last year," acting construction statistics manager Bryan Downes said.

"Construction picked up again after the temporary shut-down during the COVID-19 alert level 4 lockdown in the June quarter."

"Demand for concrete poured back in the September 2020 quarter, boosted by large projects in the North Island. Some examples are the work at Auckland Airport’s runway, and foundations at two wind farm projects in Taranaki and Manawatu," Mr Downes said.

"This is also reflected in higher regional production."

Although ready-mix concrete volumes bounced back in the September 2020 quarter (to 1.08 million cubic metres), the aggregate volume produced in the September 2020 year is still 7.4 percent lower than the same period last year.

"This reflects the big drop in production volumes in the June 2020 quarter," Mr Downes said.

"Ready-mix concrete volume in the June 2020 quarter was nearly 27 percent less than the June 2019 quarter, which is equivalent to around 18,000 human-sized concrete statues, more than double the number of terracotta soldiers found at the Chinese archaeological site Qin tomb."

"COVID-19 has meant more uncertainty in the construction industry, but factors such as recent high levels of monthly building consents may reinforce demand for concrete in the coming quarters."

Building consents issued: September 2020 has more information.

Infoshare has regional data for ready-mixed concrete production. Select Industry sectors as the subject category then Secondary Production - SEP as the group.