Heartland launches self-serve online car loan application

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 11:00

Heartland, together with MARAC (its vehicle finance division), has streamlined its car loan offering with a new online application, allowing customers to apply for vehicle finance wherever they want, whenever they want.

Heartland’s car loan application can be completed on mobile or desktop in an average of threeminutes - the customer will get a preliminary decision then and there. For many customers, there’s no need to call or meet with bank staff to get initial approval, as the document verification usuallyhappens behind the scenes.

Once approved, customers can take their approval to one of Heartland’s MARAC authorised dealers to buy a new car - or if they are buying privately, Heartland can pay the seller directly.

"We want to make applying for finance easier for our customers," explained Darryl Harnett, Heartland’s Head of Motor. "This offering is the newest in a growing list of online loan applications Heartland has built to meet customers’ increasingly digital needs."

"Heartland’s ability to deliver digital-first solutions for customers is a product of our different teams’ expertise," added Heartland Bank CEO Chris Flood. "This new offering leverages Heartland’s digital aspirations and capabilities with MARAC’s 65+ years of vehicle finance experience."

Heartland’s website also includes an interactive calculator which allows customers to see what their repayments could look like before applying.

Find out more and apply here.