'SkyCity leads the way for Business travel in New Zealand'

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 11:29

The Grand by SkyCity has been named Oceania’s Leading Business Hotel at the 27th World Travel Awards.

Instead of the traditional gathering at the Oceania Gala ceremony, all winners were invited to unite virtually as part of a global showcase of the very best of the travel and tourism sector.

SkyCity Entertainment Group General Manager of Hotels Brad Burnett says the World Travel Award cements The Grand by SkyCity’s place as a leading hotel in Oceania among business travellers, domestic visitors and international tourists.

"We are very proud to win such a significant travel award after many years of providing exceptional service to our customers and maintaining The Grand’s reputation as a top performing five star rated hotel," says Burnett.

"Despite the incredible challenges faced by our industry over the course of 2020, it’s amazing to think this year’s awards were voted on by a record number of consumers, illustrating that as the global recovery begins the appetite for tourism has never been stronger.

"The Grand by SkyCity has so much more to offer than your average five star hotel, it’s a place where customers can hide away in lavish surroundings high above the bustling night life of the city streets below or where those seeking excitement can revel in the elegant sophistication of a uniquely intimate refuge.

"In line with SkyCity’s sustainability commitments our hotel amenities are made from recycled milk bottles used within SkyCity, all soap is recycled and made into bio-fuel and we’ve recently introduced amenity kits from recycled materials.

"Today’s customers seek out and book the best sustainable tourism experiences from around the world which is why winning a World Travel Award this year has never been more valuable," says Burnett

The Grand by SkyCity is also in the running to win Best New Zealand Hotel in the 2020 Hotel Management Awards.