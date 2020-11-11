Value roars as growth, havens fall - CMC Markets

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 12:19

By Michael McCarthy (chief market strategist, CMC Markets and Stockbroking)

Optimism over a balanced US political outlook and progress in finding a Covid-19 vaccine drove markets overnight. Investors anticipate a lift in economic activity and a swing back to physical businesses, judging by their support for travel, consumer, financial, materials and energy stocks. The enthusiasm for bricks and mortar saw IT stocks, gold and bonds tumble.

The news from Pfizer that it has promising early results for a vaccine comes at a very important time. Infection rates in the US are hitting record highs as the next wave of Covid-19 bites hard. The breakthrough is still months away from a distributable vaccine, and epidemiologists expect daily infections in the US to top 200,000 a day by year end, but the news may mean measures introduced by authorities to limit the spread may be less severe.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand was expected to keep rates on hold at its meeting today, but announcements this morning have analysts wondering. The RBNZ told the market it will re-introduce Loan to Valuation Ration on home lending, despite an earlier commitment not to do so for at least twelve months. This brings into question a similar commitment to leave the cash rate unchanged for the same period.

Early Asia Pacific trading points to a continuation of this switch back to a better demand outlook. Currencies are steady, with the US dollar staying lower and commodity currencies holding at higher levels. Shares in New Zealand and Australia opened higher.