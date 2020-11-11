Record electricity consumption during very dry October - EA Networks

Wednesday, 11 November, 2020 - 17:47

Irrigation demand has had an early start for local farmers, which saw power consumption reach 77,000 MWhs last month - double last year’s October average. This was due extremely dry conditions in the lead up to irrigation season and may be set to continue with the long-range outlook also looking dry in the region.

EA Networks’ Chief Executive, Roger Sutton, is pleased that while some other parts of the South Island may have suffered with the dry conditions, their network’s irrigation infrastructure is supporting Mid Canterbury’s continued productivity very well.

Mr. Sutton says, ‘The ongoing infrastructure investment EA Networks has made in our region is working well to protect local farms during times of peak demand so farmers can continue to focus on creating strong yields.’

Hot, dry weather is an ongoing challenge for our region as we move into summer. EA Networks is confident that our local electricity network is well prepared to meet energy demand for irrigating customers over the summer months.