Air New Zealand Chief Financial Officer appointment

Air New Zealand has appointed Richard Thomson as its next Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Thomson is a former Air New Zealander and has been Chief Financial Officer of publicly listed Metlifecare for the past three years where he has been closely involved in its recent acquisition by APVG.

"Richard is an exceptionally well respected executive, with a proven track record as a listed company CFO and is regarded as an outstanding leader with in-depth airline knowledge and experience. He is highly regarded in Air New Zealand after holding a series of senior commercial and finance roles between 2004 and 2017. His understanding of the domestic and international aviation markets will be critical as we seize the opportunities that will emerge when borders begin to reopen," says Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran

Mr Thomson holds Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Law (Hons) qualifications from the University of Canterbury and maintains a license as a private pilot. He is expected to take up his appointment with Air New Zealand in early 2021 once he has completed his contractual obligations with Metlifecare.

The airline’s current Chief Financial Officer, Jeff McDowall, will undertake a structured transition with Mr Thomson and as previously announced he will leave the airline after the completion of the equity raise in the first half of next year.