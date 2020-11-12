NZ's top infrastructure projects up for 2021 awards - Civil Contractors NZ

Thursday, 12 November, 2020 - 11:19

Entries are open for the annual Civil Contractors New Zealand Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards, which have been presented for outstanding contributions to New Zealand’s civil construction industry since 1978.

The awards are the civil construction and infrastructure industry’s top honours. They include an extensive assessment process that sometimes sees the judges travel as far as the Chatham Islands to assess the quality of projects and outcomes.

CCNZ Chief Executive Peter Silcock said the awards recognised the people, projects and companies who made a positive difference in the lives of New Zealanders every day by constructing and maintaining infrastructure to supply clean water and connect communities.

Companies that had delivered outstanding civil construction and infrastructure initiatives of all sizes were encouraged to enter these prestigious awards, Mr Silcock said.

"The civil construction industry has a lot to celebrate, but sometimes we get too caught up in day-to-day work to do so. With so much outstanding work being done across our country and so many great stories just waiting to be told, there’s a lot we can learn from each other."

As the 2020 awards were cancelled due to COVID-19, the 2021 awards will feature two years of projects. To enter, projects must be completed by the closing date of May 2021. In addition, a new category for projects up to NZD $2m has also been added to allow more smaller businesses to enter the awards, which feature five project categories and one maintenance category.

Hirepool General Manager Sales and Marketing Gary Richardson said New Zealand’s civil construction companies took pride in their work and results for their communities. Their efforts ranged from major highways and maintenance jobs to small pump stations and bridges. Award winners were presented with a hand-crafted toki poutangata (ceremonial adze) - a symbol of strength to acknowledge craftsmanship.

"It’s really satisfying to be able to give civil construction professionals a small part of the recognition they deserve for the hard work they put in building and maintaining New Zealand’s infrastructure," Mr Richardson said.

The 2020-21 awards will be presented at the Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards Dinner, which will be held on Friday 30 July at Te Papa Tongarewa as part of The Contractors Conference, which is the national conference for civil construction in New Zealand.

Entries for the 2020-21 CCNZ Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards can be made online at www.civilcontractors.co.nz until 30 May (direct link: www.tinyurl.com/CCNZAwards21).