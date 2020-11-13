Web Antler bolsters digital team with new hire

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 08:57

New Zealand’s boutique digital specialists, Web Antler has announced the addition of a new agency lead to their growing team. Richard Sell joins as Digital Account Manager in order to further expand client services and innovative digital offerings.

Prior to joining Web Antler, Richard held positions at globally renowned agencies, creating acclaimed work for lauded brands Air New Zealand, Book Depository, and Toyota at agencies including Cara, Republik and Publicis Groupe's ad tech arm VivaKi.

As a digital specialist, Richard joins the team to strategise and develop digital and media solutions, along with identifying new opportunities in order to best respond to the varying needs of clients.

Speaking of his appointment, Richard said,"I’m excited to be working for an emergent agency and to be part of the growth of the business.

"In particular, I’m really looking forward to working with innovative SMEs, where a more tailored and bespoke approach is required. Traditional high cost channels such as TV may not be an option for some, so we have to be very clever with our strategy."

This latest hire represents a pivotal growth phase for Web Antler as recent client wins include Max, Barkers, Skills.org, Forté Flooring and Gravity Internet.

Along with servicing client’s digital and media needs, Web Antler’s strategic approach has helped brands achieve award winning results, exemplified with Gravity’s recent win of ‘Best Broadband Service Provider Under 10,000 Customers’ at the Broadband compare awards.

Web Antler’s Director Braden Dawson said, "It’s an exciting phase for the company as we move from emergent to established digital specialists.

"We’ve had some great wins recently and I only expect our portfolio to continue to grow with a talent like Richard on deck.

"Richard’s built a solid reputation for thinking outside the box of standard digital and media operations. I’m thrilled he is onboard to help us deliver exceptional work for our exceptional clients."