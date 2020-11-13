Ziptrek Ecotours ‘Treehouse Sessions’ back for an encore

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 11:15

Innovative zipline company Ziptrek Ecotours, based in Queenstown, is returning with another musical adventure after the success of its inaugural ‘Treehouse sessions’ event earlier this year.

Like all tourism business, 2020 challenged Ziptrek to undertake a complete rethink of its product offering, so the collaboration between two struggling industries - adventure tourism and the performing arts - was a ‘match made in the trees’ that delivered an outstanding community event.

Formerly inspired in May, straight out of lockdown, the event was a unique contribution to New Zealand Music Month. The sold-out sessions were so successful they’re doing it all again, with the weekend of November 28 and 29 set to host a new and eclectic mix of local musicians and DJ sets in its zipline tree decks, up to 25m above the ground.

Renowned for its ten-year commitment to sustainability and conservation, Ziptrek decided to pivot to the people with an offer to give a ‘platform’ to other local people equally affected by lockdown in the performance and arts communities.

Ziptrek Ecotours executive director Trent Yeo says they’re excited to again use their architecturally-designed tree houses and skilled guides as the mechanism for taking visitors through a new cultural adventure with a difference.

"Back in May it was heart-warming to hear music resounding through the trees, the sound of community, after being shut down for a couple of months and it’s safe to say that people just loved it," he says.

"We hoped all along to develop the concept of Ziptrek as one of the most beautiful outdoor venues in the world over this summer, so we’re thrilled it’s all coming together again."

Local musician and event organiser Scott Kennedy is once again curating the music for the weekend event, with a new and diverse line up of local artists.

He says bringing back The Treehouse Sessions back is a "great way" to welcome spring to the Wakatipu.

"We’ve got a fantastic and eclectic collection of performers on deck for Zippers this time," he says. "From soulful acoustic guitarists, duos with souring harmonies and DJ’s ready to rock the (tree)house, it’s going to be an awesome weekend!"

Earlybird pricing of $95 per person for the sessions is available until November 22 and all tickets include a beverage at local café and restaurant Yonder (best consumed after a trip!). Would-be guests are advised to get in quick for bookings with a limited number of spots available between 10am and 7pm on Saturday November 28 and 10am and 6pm on Sunday. Full-price tickets will be $105 per person.

Bookings are essential and can be bought online at ziptrek.co.nz or by contacting Ziptrek on 0800 ZIPTREK.

Photo captions:

1/ Joe Cowie on the decks at Ziptrek in May

2/ Je Marco playing guitar at Ziptrek Ecotours’ previous Treehouse Sessions