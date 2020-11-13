Eat The Kiwi wins Hong Kong food award

Friday, 13 November, 2020 - 14:00

New Zealand food distributor ‘Eat The Kiwi’ has won an award for best online grocery store in Hong Kong for 2020.

Eat The Kiwi imports fresh and packaged food from New Zealand, delivering it to Hong Kong homes, cafes and restaurants. Eat The Kiwi’s online store won the Editor’s Choice award for best online retailer in the 2020 Hong Kong Dining Awards run by Hong Kong Living magazine: https://hongkongliving.com/hong-kong-dining-awards-2020-winnersEat The Kiwi founder John Stokes said it’s a welcome reward after a year of incredible growth and challenges for the young business.

"Covid-19 lockdowns have helped boost our online sales but the challenges of reduced flights and constrained supply channels have made it a tough journey".

"This award is a testament to the Eat The Kiwi team, who ensured Hong Kong residents have easy access to New Zealand’s best food products, even amidst a global pandemic."

Online sales to Hong Kong homes now make up a third of the company’s business, with hundreds of product lines flown weekly to Hong Kong from Auckland.

The online business is led by expat and ex-My Food Bag employee Rebekah Bradley.

"Eat The Kiwi gives small New Zealand-based food producers access to an international audience that would otherwise be impossible to reach," said Rebekah.

"It is great to be recognised for the great service we provide to Hong Kong foodies."