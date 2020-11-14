Ngapuhi elects new Board Chair and confirms permanent appointment of CEO

Saturday, 14 November, 2020 - 16:44

Wane Wharerau (NgÄpuhi, Te MÄhurehure, NgÄi Tawake ki te Waoku / ki te TÅ«awhenua/ ki te TairÄwhiti, NgÄti Hine-Mutu), takiwÄ trustee for NgÄpuhi ki WaitematÄ, has been elected Chair (Heamana) of Te RÅ«nanga-Ä-Iwi-Å-NgÄpuhi, in what was described as "an exceptionally tight race" at a Board hui on Friday (November 13). Mr Wharerau is a team leader with New Zealand Police and holds several board positions within the NgÄpuhi Group and externally.

Te Rau Arena (NgÄpuhi, Ngai Tawake ki TÅ«awhenua, NgÄti Tautahi, NgÄti Wharara, NgÄti Korokoro, NgÄti PÄkau, NgÄti Te Ara, NgÄti Hine, NgÄti Manu), takiwÄ trustee for TaiÄmai ki te Marangai, was re-elected Deputy Chair (Heamana Tuarua).

The Board hui and election were held in advance of Saturday’s (November 14) Annual General Meeting at ÅtÄtara Marae, WaimÄ. Mr Wharerau told the Board and attendees on Friday he was humbled to be elected to lead the organisation’s governance for the next three years and thanked those who supported him and guided the election process. He acknowledged Mr Arena for his "steady hand and strong but calm presence" as deputy chair over the past year, and welcomed his ongoing support for this new term.

Mr Wharerau also thanked outgoing Chair Mere Mangu for stepping in to take the reins after former Chair Raniera Tau’s resignation in October 2019. Ms Mangu continues on the Board in her role as takiwÄ trustee for Te RÅpÅ« TakiwÄ o MangakÄhia.

Sam Napia confirmed as permanent CEO of Te RÅ«nanga-Ä-Iwi-O-NgÄpuhi

On Friday (November 13) the Board of Trustees of Te RÅ«nanga-Ä-Iwi-O-NgÄpuhi (TRAION) announced Sam Napia (Te Whiu, NgÄti Pakau, Te MÄhurehure, NgÄti Hao, NgÄti Manu, NgÄti Toro, Te PÅpoto, NgÄti Hau, NgÄti Hine, NgÄti Kahu ki Whangaroa) had been appointed to the permanent position of CEO of the organisation, having filled the role on an interim basis since August 3. "In just a few short months Sam has more than proven his capabilities in strategic leadership, relationships and engagement, and executive management. The Board looks forward to working with him and his team to build on the strengths we already have in TRAION, tackling the challenges and embracing the opportunities that lie ahead of us to support our people," said new TRAION Chair, Wane Wharerau.