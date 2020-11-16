Te Puke site tipped to bear fruit for residential subdivision- Bayleys

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 10:48

A large development site tipped for residential subdivision on the edge of New Zealand’s fast-growing ‘horticulture capital’ has been placed on the market for sale.

The parcel of more than seven hectares of bare rural land directly borders the residential boundary at Seddon Street, Te Puke. Just a three-minute drive from the centre of the Bay of Plenty town, it is being promoted for a potential subdivision, subject to resource consents.

With the potential to create a high-quality urban designer precinct, the subdivision would represent an exciting opportunity for Te Puke. Long famed as a service hub for prosperous surrounding kiwifruit orchards, dairy farms and lifestyle blocks, Te Puke’s population surged by nearly 20 percent in the five years to the 2018 census and is now poised to top 10,000. The primary industries underpinning the local economy have proven resilient in the Covid-19 era, and were deemed essential services during the lockdown.

The freehold bare land at Seddon Street, Te Puke, is now being marketed for sale by way of deadline private treaty closing on 3 December (if not sold prior), through Bayleys Tauranga.

Salespeople James Ross and Simon Maxwell said the Seddon Street site consisted of approximately 7.4 hectares of mainly elevated, gently-sloping land.

Mr Ross said the land for sale ran south to north with access off two roads - Seddon Street to the south west and Harris Street to the south east - which radiate out through an existing residential precinct. "The land slopes gently to the north, and therefore lies well to capture the sun in an area with some of New Zealand’s highest annual sunshine hours. Parts of the property offer attractive views across the rural countryside to the north and east," said Mr Ross.

"Positioned right on the town fringe, alongside existing homes and in easy reach of amenities, services and local schools, this location has obvious potential for developers and land-bankers.

"For future residents, there are also the lifestyle and recreational attractions that come with being within easy reach of spectacular beaches, coastal fishing off Mount Maunganui and Papamoa, and the world-class trout fishing and adventure activities of the Rotorua Lakes district," Mr Ross said.

Mr Ross said Te Puke’s population had boomed in recent years, fuelled in part by an influx of Tauranga residents seeking more affordable housing options. "However, the township faces a well-recognised shortage of space available for future expansion. The Seddon Street site presents a rare opportunity for a developer or land-banker to capitalise on the region’s growth."

The Seddon Street property is zoned Rural in the Western Bay of Plenty District Plan, meaning any residential development is subject to the granting of council consents.

However, the land for sale shares a boundary with the northern Te Puke residential zone.

"Guidance from the council indicates consent for residential development at the site could be supported, as it is expected to meet local criteria for flexibility with urban limits and the performance standards of the district plan. Also in its favour is the fact that development could be serviced from existing local infrastructure, or infrastructure could be upgraded, if needed, at the developer’s expense," Mr Ross said.

Mr Maxwell said the Seddon Street property offered convenient access to arterial routes and highways supporting connections to Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Papamoa and Rotorua.

Its location in Te Puke would be a key attraction for future owners, he said.

"The fast-growing township of Te Puke is recognised as the country’s ‘kiwifruit capital’. The area is also home to more than 1,000 avocado orchards, along with extensive farms and lifestyle blocks. These primary industries are a mainstay of the New Zealand economy," Mr Maxwell said.

Despite Covid-19 disruptions, export earnings were up 29 percent for gold kiwifruit, and 7 percent for green kiwifruit in March to August compared with the same period last year, according to Statistics NZ.

Mr Maxwell said the local economy drew further support from Te Puke’s links to the lively provincial centres of Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Rotorua and Whakatane, and its proximity to the booming ‘Golden Triangle’ between Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.