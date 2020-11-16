Medicinal Cannabis Company Phytotecnia raises over $300,000 in three days

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 13:34

Phytotecnia, a Te Horo-based medicinal cannabis company, launched its equity crowdfunding campaign publicly today. As of 9am, the campaign had reached $338,100 - 67% of the minimum target. The campaign was launched privately three days ago on Friday, 13th November.

The company was founded in 2019 by co-founders Irene López-Ubiria and Álvaro Vidiella-Salaberry. The founders were also part of the leadership team of Hikurangi Cannabis Company (now RUA Bioscience), the first medicinal cannabis company to raise investment on PledgeMe and the first MÄori-run company to be listed on the NZX.

In their letter to interested investors, Ms López-Ubiria and Mr Vidiella-Salaberry note the challenges faced by the medicinal cannabis industry, including a general lack of scientific knowledge and its emerging and quickly evolving nature.

"We believe that the only possible approach to succeed in the industry is a learner’s approach: understand and acknowledge the complexity of the medicinal cannabis industry and develop a business model based on expertise, hard work, and patience."

Phytotecnia plans on taking a more long-term approach, with hopes that investors with the same view will join them.

"We have a different approach that might not be extremely attractive for conventional investors looking for rapid profits, but we are convinced that our approach is not incompatible with high profitability. On the contrary, we believe it is the only way to succeed in the long term."

Phytotecnia is offering up to 25% ownership of its company to members of the New Zealand public through its equity crowdfunding campaign.

The campaign launched privately on 16/11/20 at 9am NZDT and publicly on 19/11/20 at 9am. They are seeking to raise up to $2 million. Shares are $1 each with a minimum investment of $500. The campaign ends on 16/12/2020.

You can find the campaign and information memorandum here: https://pledgeme.co.nz/investments/431