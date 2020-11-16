North Canterbury Kainga Ora development wins excellence award

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 12:44

A KÄinga Ora development in North Canterbury has earned a top prize at the New Zealand Property Industry Awards in Auckland.

The Property Industry Awards celebrate excellence in design and innovation. Receiving an excellence award in the multi-unit residential property category, the High and White streets development in Rangiora was praised for its attractive architecture, quality construction and age-friendly features.

According to the judges: "These beautifully designed units are of an equal standard to many private developments in the area. They challenge preconceptions of what a state home looks like.’’

Designed by Rohan Collett Architects and built by Home Construction, the development comprises 28 one-bedroom homes, and utilises a range of materials, including timber, metal cladding and locally-sourced brick veneer.

KÄinga Ora Deputy Chief Executive Construction and Innovation Patrick Dougherty describes the win as hugely satisfying.

"The development reflects the changing face of state housing. When it comes to quality, design and liveability, public housing developments comfortably foot it with private sector developments.

"Not only is KÄinga Ora delivering homes at scale and pace, our new state homes also provide warm and dry, modern spaces that meet the needs of today’s customers."

Home Construction director Israel Cooper says the judges were particularly impressed by the use of colour, durable building materials, and the communal garden areas.

"To have this development recognised as one of the top multi-unit residential developments in the country is a special feeling.

"Current social housing developments are at the forefront of innovation, design and sustainability, and stand among the best in the country."

Replacing nine older homes built in the 1940s and 1960s, the High and White development comprises standalone homes, duplexes and clusters. Designed with older New Zealanders in mind, the ground-floor homes have level access, wider hallways, mobility scooter bays and wet-area bathrooms.

The award is the second accolade for the High and White development this year, after the development won the Grand Prix New Zealand honour at the Dulux Colour Awards 2020.