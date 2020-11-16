'A digital milestone for Vodafone and Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu'

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 15:10

Vodafone New Zealand and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu have signed a strategic partnership agreement which will see the iwi and digital services company committing to a programme of work with the dual aims of increasing digital connectivity within the iwi, and boosting diversity in the technology sector.

The partnership builds on the close, long-term relationship Vodafone and Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu hold and Vodafone’s five-year MÄori development strategy, WhÄrikihia, which aims to lay the organisation-wide foundations to weave the company closer to Aotearoa.

Vodafone NZ CEO Jason Paris says the agreement follows Vodafone’s bold commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi announced in July and will drive mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties.

"Our organisations share a deep mutual respect and desire to create a better Aotearoa for future generations," he says.

"Through this partnership Vodafone and NgÄi Tahu are committing to developing an ongoing and sustainable approach to delivering initiatives that not only benefit both our organisations but many who reside in Te Waipounamu. These initiatives not only include technology solutions, but establish employment pathways, increase digital adoption, and initiatives to foster positive opportunities for rangatahi in the NgÄi Tahu takiwÄ."

Key to the success of the partnership is the establishment of a Co-Chaired steering group of Vodafone and NgÄi Tahu senior leaders, who will oversee the delivery of the annual work plan which gives effect to the partnership agreement.

Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu Chief Executive Officer Arihia Bennett says NgÄi Tahu looks forward to deepening its relationship with Vodafone.

"This year has highlighted the need to build on our digital infrastructure in Te Waipounamu, and to ensure the digital divide does not leave any of our people behind," she says.

"NgÄi Tahu is looking forward to strengthening this partnership through the identification and exploration of unique and substantial projects, enabling meaningful dialogue and collaboration to benefit both parties. The agreement seeks commitment to a shared vision that improves outcomes for whÄnau across Aotearoa and establishes an inclusive approach to digital and highly skilled technological futures for our children, and the generations after them. MÅ tÄtou, Ä mÅ kÄ uri Ä muri ake nei."