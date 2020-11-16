Rene de Monchy appointed as Interim Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 15:07

The Tourism New Zealand board has appointed René de Monchy as its Interim Chief Executive.

"René has been an instrumental member of our executive team for the last five years and we are pleased to announce his appointment as Interim Chief Executive," says Jamie Tuuta, Tourism New Zealand Board Chair.

René currently sits on the Executive Team as Commercial Director and has been with Tourism New Zealand for five years.

"Tourism is vital to New Zealand’s recovery and we have an important job to do to support the sector and Aotearoa. René brings the experience, expertise and leadership to help us continue to do this."

René de Monchy says "I am excited to take on the role at this critical time and support the Tourism New Zealand team deliver their activity and further engage with the many tourism stakeholders that make up this dynamic industry."

"We have a solid strategy in place that is focused on ensuring the sector gives back more than it takes and a work programme that is working well to encourage domestic visitation and keep the brand alive internationally for the eventual return of overseas visitors.

René and Stephen England-Hall, the departing Chief Executive will begin a handover shortly with René stepping into the Interim Chief Executive role from 11 January.