NZME and Maori Television launch new content partnership deal

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 15:38

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and MÄori Television have launched a new content partnership that will see journalism and content shared across each other’s major news platforms - the New Zealand Herald (NZME) and Te Ao MÄori (MÄori Television).

MÄori Television is New Zealand’s indigenous broadcaster, providing a wide range of local and international programmes with a strong focus on delivering world-class news and current affairs content for its television broadcast and online audiences.

NZME’s nzherald.co.nz is the biggest and most popular news website in New Zealand and The New Zealand Herald is the country’s most widely read newspaper.

"NZME and MÄori Television have a like mind when it comes to a focus on ensuring our audiences have access to the widest possible range of quality journalism," said NZME Managing Editor Shayne Currie.

"We hold the work of MÄori Television’s journalists in incredibly high regard. To be able to publish and post more stories from a MÄori news perspective on our platforms is great for New Zealand Herald audiences," said Currie.

MÄori Television‘s strategy, Te Huapae focuses on three key areas: audiences, staff, and partners. MÄori Television Chief Executive, Shane Taurima says collaborating with NZME positively impacts all three.

"The partnership with NZME not only widens the range of news content on our platforms, it brings our own stories to new audiences. I’m also excited about the learning and development opportunities both organisations will offer staff.

"MÄori Television’s core remit is to support the revitalisation of te reo and tikanga MÄori. We look forward to working with NZME to achieve this outcome," said Taurima.

Editorial teams from the New Zealand Herald and Te Ao Maori have started sharing stories across their platforms from today.