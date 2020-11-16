PMG Funds wins Service Excellence Award at Westpac Business Awards

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 16:34

On Friday night (13 November 2020) national property funds manager, PMG Funds, won the Service Excellence Award, and was a finalist for the Business of the Year Award, at this years’ Tauranga Westpac Business Awards.

The Service Excellence Award recognises an organisation that have achieved outstanding results through initiatives that demonstrate leadership and commitment to service excellence and its customers. Proudly Bay of Plenty born and bred, the win comes after an historic and successful year for PMG, and during an unprecedented time for businesses and markets globally.

PMG chief executive officer Scott McKenzie says he is humbled and delighted to accept the award on behalf of a hard-working and committed PMG team, particularly among some very high-calibre finalists. "Throughout 2020, we’ve been even more focused on supporting our customers as much as possible," McKenzie says.

"When COVID 19 hit, it was through no fault of our tenants, investors nor ourselves. We took a shared pain approach providing assistance to our 200 commercial tenants throughout two lockdowns; paid our 150 suppliers early to assist them with their cashflows; continued to deliver regular and reliable income to investors despite significant market uncertainty and supported our people to enable them to continue to deliver great service.

"I want to say a huge thanks to the PMG Team, I feel very fortunate to work with such a clever bunch of passionate professionals who care deeply about our customers," he says.

PMG Founder and Chairman of the Board Denis McMahon says: "It’s been a true highlight of 2020 to have helped guide and witness how the team has come together and put their customers, first in a challenging time.

"Scott and the team have thrown enormous efforts, time and resources into ensuring tenants got through and investors still received consistent returns which many rely upon as a primary source of income. I’m very proud of the team," he says. From a broader perspective from 1 January to 31 October 2020, we’ve also overseen eight commercial property transactions at over $150 million across its five funds, delivering on our promises to vendors. In a time when many transactions weren’t completed.

PMG’s Independent Director, Dr Wayne Beilby, commented that what the PMG team has achieved in 2020 is no mean feat. "PMG’s executive directors, Scott, Nigel and Daniel have had to operate and lead the company in times of great uncertainty and ambiguity and the results have been remarkable. Not only have they looked after the welfare of the PMG team, customers and suppliers, but have still achieved their goals while ensuring the sustainability of all those they work with. "By putting people and customers first, is more important now than even, and is absolutely the right approach. My congratulations goes to the team," Dr Beilby remarks.

Among the Service Excellence Award finalists were some high-calibre organisations that deserve mention. They included Momenta, Flatwhite, Mount Skin and Body, and WNT Ventures, PMG would like to congratulate these finalists and all contributing and recognised businesses in the Bay of Plenty this year.

Thank you to the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce, this year’s Awards’ judges and Westpac for running a highly respected awards programme once again.