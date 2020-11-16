In a NZ first, The Hello Cup scoops Best Design Award 2020

Monday, 16 November, 2020 - 17:09

KIWI-MADE menstrual cup brand The Hello Cup continues to blaze its trail revolutionising the period world, becoming the first sanitary product to win a design award in this country.

The company took out the coveted gold pin in the Colour Award section of the Best Design Awards 2020 on Friday 13th November - the perfect end to a big year for the company who, in addition to selling in stores across New Zealand and Australia, was asked to supply cups to US retail giants Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters.

The Best Design Awards - an annual event hosted by The Designers Institute of New Zealand - showcases excellence in graphic, spatial, product, digital and motion design. As well as receiving gold, The Hello Cup was a finalist in a further four categories and was named, on the night, a contender for the overall purple pin award which recognises the best of the best in product design.

Judges described The Hello Cup as "a perfect example of colour transforming a product and its packaging. Fresh, bright, vibrant hues convert a functional but discreet product into something fashionable and joyful."

Founders Robyn McLean and Mary Bond, who developed their super-comfortable menstrual cup three years ago in response to finding limited reusable period options for their teen daughters, know how significant their win is. "It’s massive for us, and for everyone who has a period," says Robyn, "because it acknowledges that the design of something that sits inside a person’s body is just as important as the design of what’s on their body, in their homes and in their world."

Robyn and Mary’s extensive research into fit and form, their use of fully recyclable thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), as well as their range of beautiful colours, sizes and complementary products such as sanitising spray and washable Indian cotton liners, has seen them grow from start-up to a rapidly rising star of the global multi-billion-dollar health and wellness industry. Retailed through international heavyweights including Amazon, theirs is a true Kiwi success story.

Great design is at the forefront of every decision The Hello Cup makes, says Robyn. "From the outset, our intention was to banish the dated idea that menstrual cups were something only hippies used, and design something really cool, really comfortable, and very stylish. Our branding, our messaging and our colour palette are deliberately different to others on the market, and the cups themselves are also a work of art, with a clever toggle on the bottom and the rim on the inside of the cup, not the outside, to make sure they are easy to use and to wear, each and every month."

That careful design is largely the work of Mary, a registered nurse, who also selected hypoallergenic, recyclable TPE to ensure safe and comfortable use for everyone.

Hello Cups come in three sizes - XS, S/M and L - and in eight colours. Their new low cervix cup is designed for those who can’t wear a regular Hello Cup due to the position of their cervix, and a high cervix cup is also in the works.

"Our intention is to make periods fun and stress-free for everyone," says Mary, "and design plays a huge role in that. We’re incredibly proud to be the first Kiwi period product to have been recognised for achieving excellence in design - it’s very exciting to be acknowledged in such a prestigious environment and we’re stoked."

For more information about The Hello Cup’s range, Kiwi founders and history, please visit www.thehellocup.com.