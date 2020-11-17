Appointment to the Director of Civil Aviation/Chief Executive role - CAA

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 10:27

The Civil Aviation Authority Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Manch as the next Director of Civil Aviation and Chief Executive of the Civil Aviation Authority.

Keith is currently the Chief Executive and Director of Maritime NZ, and will bring strong experience as a regulator to the Authority, along with considerable experience as a Chief Executive, and in leading culture change programmes.

Board Chair Janice Fredric said the appointment came after a rigorous recruitment process, which attracted high quality candidates from both New Zealand and overseas.

"Keith will lead the Civil Aviation Authority and Aviation Security Service through an important period as our teams continue to respond to the challenges and opportunities posed by COVID-19 and the effects the global pandemic is having on New Zealand’s aviation community," Ms Fredric said.

"Although Keith does not have an aviation background, he brings a robust understanding of regulating complex systems, and keenly appreciates the importance of maintaining safety and security in New Zealand’s aviation system."

The recruitment process for this appointment was thorough, with a national and international list of high quality candidates identified, before shortlisted candidates went through a rigorous, multi-stage interview and assessment process.

"Finally, the Board and I would like to thank Shelley Turner for her dedication and commitment to the Authority since stepping up as Acting Director and Chief Executive in May. Shelley has played a vital role in stabilising the organisation through a period of intense uncertainty - supporting our CAA teams through a long-running restructure, our Avsec teams as they’ve taken on new duties supporting New Zealand’s COVID-19 response, and in establishing our Te KÄkano culture change programme.

"During this time, Shelley also spearheaded a reinvigorated, open, transparent and accessible approach to engagement with staff and stakeholders, which has been well received by our people and industry alike," Ms Fredric said.

Keith Manch will be joining the Authority in February 2021.