Hybrid working boosts productivity, says employees - Hays

Tuesday, 17 November, 2020 - 12:07

61% of New Zealanders say a hybrid working model, consisting of part-remote and part-office working, is the most productive. That’s according to a poll of over 2,500 working professionals by recruiting experts Hays.

Just 21% of professionals surveyed by Hays said the central office model is the most conducive to their productivity. The final 18% nominated exclusive remote working.

"Social distancing measures have certainly proven that a large percentage of the workforce can work productively and successfully from home," says Adam Shapley, Managing Director of Hays in New Zealand.

"For many employees, overall performance, job satisfaction and work-life balance even increased as less time was spent commuting or dealing with the distractions of office working.

"But at the same time, there are a number of employers who want to bring staff back into the one central office for the cultural and collaboration benefits that face-to-face working offers.

"Given this, a longer-term shift towards a hybrid working model could be the ideal middle ground that allows employees to work flexibly on certain days of the week, then come together with colleagues in a central workplace on others.

"This would allow people to balance office life and remote working in a mix that works best for them and their employer, while offering the organisation the staff attraction and retention benefits that come from a flexible and digital employment model.

"Already as employers begin to encourage staff back to the office, they are reimagining their flexible working policies to accommodate a hybrid working model longer-term. Such employers are intentionally looking to the future and how they and their staff can benefit most effectively from this new way of working."

2,557 people completed the website poll.