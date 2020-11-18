'UCOL and Chamber of Commerce Offering 100% Scholarships for local businesses'

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 11:16

A key partner in the region’s post COVID journey to prosperity, UCOL has teamed up with the Manawatu, Whanganui, and Wairarapa Chambers of Commerce to offer free qualifications to improve the capabilities of local businesses.

The Chamber scholarships are available for UCOL’s Diploma in Business, and graduate diploma programmes in project management, business information systems, ICT, and operations and production management. Chamber of Commerce members who enrol in one of these programmes between the 23 November and 18 December will receive a full scholarship to cover all programmes fees.

The scholarships are only available to Chamber Members (and their employees), with a cap of 200 scholarships on offer.

This has been created in recognition of the challenges the current economic situation has created for local businesses in Palmerston North, Whanganui, Wairarapa, and Horowhenua (who can be eligible through the Manawatu Chamber of Commerce). The local Chamber network sustains and nurtures regional businesses, and forms the backbone of local economies.

"UCOL recognises the challenges facing small businesses and our regional industries," says to UCOL’s Acting Chief Executive Dr Linda Sissons. "UCOL is offering the 100% scholarship to Chamber members as an initiative to assist in the ‘survive, revive and thrive goals’ of the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui Economic Recovery Taskforce."

"These scholarships are targeted at courses that will develop and grow the existing talent and skills in our rohe, ensuring our workforce is future fit and able to meet the recruitment demands being created by large projects coming to our region."

"The value of lifelong learning cannot be understated, but at the same time UCOL recognises that professional development can be a high cost, particularly for small businesses. The courses included have been specifically selected to ensure they address the needs of industry, will allow employees to work whilst studying, and ensure that at the end of their training, participants receive a qualification that supports their personal growth."

"This is a hugely generous offer," said Amanda Linsley, CEO of the Manawatu Chamber of Commerce. "It’s a great initiative that will help to develop much needed middle management skills across our region, a win-win for our businesses and their employees."

Those interested in taking part should contact their local Chamber of Commerce or UCOL via j.brodie@ucol.ac.nz.

Scholarship Programmes:

- New Zealand Diploma in Business (Level 5) - 1 year full-time or 2 years part-time.

- Graduate Diploma in Project Management (Level 7) - 1 year full-time or 2 years part-time

- Graduate Diploma in Business Information Systems (Level 7) - 1 year full-time or 2 years part-time

- Graduate Diploma in ICT - 1 year full-time or 2 years part-time

- Graduate Diploma in Operations and Production Management- 1 year, full-time or 2 years part-time

Terms and Conditions

To qualify for this scholarship, participants must be:

- A member, or employee of a member organisation, of the Manawatu Chamber of Commerce

- A New Zealand citizen

- A New Zealand resident or permanent resident living in New Zealand for the duration of your study

- An Australian citizen or resident living in New Zealand for the duration of your study

- Not currently enrolled in a UCOL programme

The participant must complete the course of study within a two-year period or be prepared to pay the balance of fees owing.

The scholarship applies only to the base tuition fee attached to each eligible programme of study. Direct material costs, such as textbooks, and the Student Services Levy must be met by the individual student. The UCOL COVID-19 Scholarship is subject to New Zealand government policies.

The 100% scholarship is available only to the first 200 applicants that apply in the period 23 November to 18 December 2020 (inclusive).