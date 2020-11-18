New name for New Zealand's business events industry body - CINZ (BEIA)

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 11:52

New Zealand’s business events sector has a new name for its peak body, Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA), reflecting its own distinct role within tourism and events.

Formerly Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ), Business Events Industry Aotearoa represents 460 members across New Zealand who work within the meetings, incentives, conferences and conventions, and exhibitions sector.

The new brand was announced today at the association’s Annual General Meeting and will go live on 1 December to coincide with New Zealand’s only business events industry exhibition for 2020, BE Reconnected in Auckland.

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says the new name gives its members the mandate to own the industry.

"We are using a globally-acknowledged term, and there is no ambiguity about who we represent and what we do," she says.

"Our new brand maintains our connection to Aotearoa New Zealand, with the palette reflecting the colours of our ocean, alps and native birds,"

"Incorporating a myriad of organisations, international, large and small businesses, right across New Zealand’s tourism and business events landscape, this sector will continue to be a proactive and energetic partner with government in the vital work needed for New Zealand’s economic and social recovery," Ms Hopkins says.

"We are a significant contributor to tourism, yet we offer a nuanced societal, cultural, and environmental contribution which encompasses the corporate world, academia and government.

"It is the right time to define ourselves and remind government and our clients that this is an influential and cohesive industry. Our new brand signals this."