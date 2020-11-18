New World Hobsonville now open and ready to celebrate

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 13:28

The thriving community of Hobsonville are getting an early Christmas present, their very own New World! The brand-new store, which is conveniently located on Hobsonville Road opened on schedule on Tuesday, 17th November.

Lindsay Rowles General Manager of Membership and Property at Foodstuffs North Island says "We’re incredibly proud to be bringing New World to Hobsonville and especially delighted the store opened on time. COVID-19 could have easily set us back, but we were absolutely determined we would be open in good time for Christmas. The team has worked extremely hard to meet condensed timeframes with no compromises - and the result is a New World store that’s designed to meet the growing needs of this thriving new community."

New World stores are 100% New Zealand owned and operated and store owners and their teams have the flexibility to cater to the specific needs of the locality. Hobsonville owner operator Simone Forde is looking forward to meeting customers and sharing what the brand-new store has to offer, "providing great value, amazing fresh food and excellent customer service will be top priority for our 80 strong team. Hobsonville is a busy and diverse community, so we’ve put a lot of thought into making sure we have everything right here and ready to go, whatever the need or occasion."

The highly skilled team include experts in fresh foods including produce, butchery, bakery, seafood and deli "our team can’t wait to show customers what we’re capable of, we’re all about providing the ingredients, inspiration and expertise for some awesome kiwi experiences over the upcoming festive season." adds Simone.

Another important consideration for the New World Hobsonville team is making sure customers have sustainable options. Customers will be able to bring their own containers to the butchery, seafood, delicatessen and bakery serve overs and the car park will have a charging station for electric vehicles.

Other sustainable features include the LED lighting and CO2 refrigeration system in-store.

To celebrate the store opening, New World Hobsonville will be hosting this weekend on the 21st- 22nd of November. From 10am- 4pm there will be prizes, giveaways, great opening deals and a range of treats for the whole family to enjoy.

New World Hobsonville’s located at 120 Hobsonville Road and is open every day from 7am-10pm.

For the latest information check out the stores Facebook page @NewWorldHobsonville.