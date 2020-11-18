Parnell Business Association and Auckland Walk Challenge team up for scenic stroll

Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 - 16:08

Earlier today, the Parnell Business Association partnered with The Auckland Walk Challenge to deliver a guided 45 minute walk through Auckland’s first suburb - to showcase the abundance of public attractions available in the Parnell precinct.

Daily walks and time spent in nature have become rituals for many Kiwis following the nationwide lockdown, and more emphasis has been put on the areas surrounding our homes and offices.

Take a moment to appreciate the serene parks, historic landmarks and bustling cafés in our metropolitan areas and immerse yourself in your vibrant local communities.

To discover great parks and walks in Parnell, visit: https://www.parnell.net.nz/discover/parks-and-walks/