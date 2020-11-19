Public seminar on moving into a retirement village - CFFC

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 09:03

The financial implications of moving into a retirement village will be explored at a free public seminar in Invercargill on 26 November.

There are personal, legal and financial things to consider before signing a retirement village contract to buy a ‘license to occupy’ a unit, says the Retirement Villages Lead at the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC), Troy Churton.

"For example, additional costs may apply when a married couple buys into an independent-living unit, but the husband or wife later needs to move into a care facility," says Churton.

There are 10 retirement villages in Southland, each containing 60-100 units. Those numbers are expected to increase to cater for the region’s 75+ population, projected to double over the next 20 years.

Churton is running the free seminar on behalf of the CFFC, an independent government agency that monitors regulations around the retirement village industry.

"Selling the family home and moving into a retirement village is a big decision, often made during an emotional time. The CFFC can guide people through what they and their family need to know so they can be sure they make the right choice."

Retirement village information seminar, Thursday, 26 November, 6.30pm-8pm, Invercargill Workingmen’s Club, 154 Esk St. Free. To book a place register at eventfinda.co.nz