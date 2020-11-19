Boutique apartments to anchor iconic Queenstown corner site - Colliers

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 09:32

A boutique new collection of 11 luxury apartments, with a striking architectural presence at the entrance to central Queenstown, is now selling off the plans.

The statement development at 20 Suburb Street is prominently located at the corner of Frankton Road, within genuine walking distance of Queenstown CBD.

It offers a mix of one-, two- and four-bedroom apartments over four floors, all fitted out to the highest standardand accessible by lift.

A 10 per cent deposit secures your alpine investment with prices ranging from $799,000 to $3,300,000 plus GST (if any).

Colliers International Queenstown has been exclusively appointed to market all 11 luxury dwellings for sale off the plans, with construction estimated for completion late 2022.

Director and sales consultant Brendan Quill says 20 Suburb Street is set to become an iconic symbol of Queenstown’s resilience and spirit.

"Firmly anchored at the entrance to the beating heart of Queenstown, this striking new development is unique in its dress-circle position and contemporary style.

"The central location opens up endless opportunities, whether you’re looking to take in the great outdoors or jump on a direct flight from Queenstown International Airport.

"From ground-level one-bedroom homes to top-floor four-bedroom penthouses, each apartment has bee carefully crafted to capture the essence of alpine living. Residents will enjoy seamless indoor and outdoor flow, with every lounge opening on to a balcony or courtyard.

"The apartments have been designed to maximise space and outlooks, with stunning views over the Remarkables mountain range and Lake Wakatipu.

"The design and choice of materials are not only sympathetic to the surroundings but also provide a robust and longstanding response to the elements.

"Owners have the choice of living in, letting out or utilising the lucrative 365-day visitor accommodation consent for ultimate flexibility.

"Whether you’re looking to occupy or invest, 20 Suburb Street offers the very best of alpine living. This is a rare opportunity to secure your new home in a sought-after location, a short walk to both the CBD and the azure waters of Lake Wakatipu."

Jesse Johnston, Sales Consultant at Colliers International Queenstown, says the quality and design of the apartments is unchanged at all pricing levels.

"Each apartment benefits from double or triple glazed windows and feature gas fireplaces, delivering seasonal sympathy and a snug atmosphere in winter.

"Residents each have access to their own undercover or off-street car park plus great storage. The building also features a modern centralised security system for easy access and true ‘lock and leave’ peace of mind.

"Thoughtful landscaping creates privacy for the ground level apartments and outside living areas." Johnston says 20 Suburb Street is being delivered by a proven architect and developer.

"The stunning design has been created by award-winning local architects Wyatt and Gray. Industrial style meets Scandinavian design, with stepped construction enabling greater articulation of form and a striking corner presence.

"The architectural form of the building incorporates Corten steel and schist to set it apart, forging a path of sympathetic styling blended with urban design.

"The project is being delivered by proven developer Jon Howard at Transocean Property, who has been creating high-quality residential and commercial developments for 35 years.

"Transocean’s driving development philosophy is to seek and deliver excellence from project commencement to completion."

There are three apartments with one bedroom and one bathroom; six with two bedrooms and two bathrooms; and two penthouses with four bedrooms and bathrooms each. There is also the option to create dual-key configurations. Each of the apartments will benefit from a stratum in freehold title.