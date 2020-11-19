'Remotely raises $2.5 million to breathe new life into remote working'

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 10:27

Workplace collaboration startup Remotely, which allows remote workers to interact in immersive 3D meeting rooms, has raised $2.5 million in an oversubscribed funding round led by Icehouse Ventures, with support from New Zealand Growth Capital Partners and other private investors.

Inspired by collaborative multi-player online gaming experiences, Remotely brings workers together as animated avatars who meet in simulated environments away from the office and is an alternative to conventional video conferencing tools.

The funds raised will be used to enhance product development and grow its global user base.

With many of the world’s 2.5 billion gamers familiar with collaborating as virtual players, Remotely founder Adam Berry saw an opportunity to breathe new life into remote working, which has since grown immensely with the global pandemic spurring lockdowns around the world, forcing many businesses to work from home.

This is Adam’s third company. He sold his animation and IT networking education businesses in 2016, and subsequently spent a few months immersed in multiplayer online games before forming Remotely in June last year.

"Remotely aims to redefine what it is to be a part of a remote working team by using interactive gaming tools to help workers feel more at ease and engaged while communicating," says Mr Berry. "Our immersive meeting rooms encourage collaboration, without the pressure of being on-camera.

"We’ve seen already many people choosing to black out their screens to avoid video conferencing fatigue, and Remotely offers a range of online settings - from campfires to lakes to other planets - which can bring new energy, creativity and spontaneity to the meeting and your team."

Adam says he’s excited by the depth of expertise being brought into the Remotely team.

The funding round took place entirely online, without Adam having met any of the new investors prior to securing their contributions.

Private investors include Remotely’s earliest investor, Mike Ballantyne, a co-founder of software forecasting company PredictHQ and travel booking business Online Republic, which later sold to ASX-listed Webjet; and UK-based Paul Heydon, an early investor in global gaming giants Unity and Supercell (makers of Clash of Clans).

They will both join Remotely’s board alongside Brent Ayrey, a former Facebook product director and Netflix product innovation vice president, who is now working with New Zealand’s leading startups through the team at Icehouse Ventures, where he is a partner of its Tuhua fund.

"We are excited to back Remotely and their unique visual approach to remote working," says Mr Ayrey. "Remote working is skyrocketing around the world but the tools we use to meet our colleagues online haven’t kept up with the way the next generation of workers are hanging out on the internet. Remotely is humanising the virtual meeting experience, breathing new life into a category that is ripe for transformation."

Teams around the world are trialling Remotely’s free beta version by clicking on a link to enter their 3D meeting or using the free immersive meeting rooms. Their feedback is helping Remotely’s developers enhance the user experience and add new features.

A subscription version is on the product roadmap, however Mr Berry says the initial focus is on user growth.