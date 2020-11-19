Tauranga family wins a year's worth of oats - Harraways

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 10:52

Jenn Powell and her girls Layla (8); Marley (5) and Cecelia (20 months) from Tauranga are the lucky winners of a year’s supply of Harraways Single Serve Oat Sachets. That’s 56 boxes of oats over the course of a year!

This mighty win is the result of Jenn entering the cutest photo ever of her daughter Cecelia (Cece) making her own porridge on her play stove during Harraways’ ‘Search for the Golden Nugget’ promotion.

"My girls absolutely love their porridge! Layla is now old enough to make her sisters’ oats too. The sachets are so easy and offer different flavours for the girls every morning. We are so thrilled with this win!, says Jenn.

"The ‘Search for the Golden Nugget’ promotion has attracted thousands of entries over the past six weeks, as well as some great photos! We are thrilled the year’s supply of Single Serve Oat Sachets has gone to such a deserving family - happy eating!"

Thank you to all our loyal customers who participated in this promotion", says Peter Cox, Harraways Marketing Manager.