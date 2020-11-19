NZ's first Chief People Inclusion Officer appointed by Timely

Thursday, 19 November, 2020 - 12:40

New Zealand’s first Chief People Inclusion Officer has been appointed by award winning hi-tech company Timely.

Mary Haddock-Staniland joins the global software company with a mandate to progress the business case for workplace inclusion, ensuring people have equal access to opportunities and resources. Timely’s data shows that providing a workplace where people are welcomed, supported, known, valued and trusted is what job seekers, employees and customers expect and deserve.

"We need to ensure that both Timely and the 15,000 businesses it serves get to benefit from inclusive work practices, it’s not just the right thing to do, it’s how we’re growing" said Timely CEO and co-founder Ryan Baker.

Believed to be the first role of this nature in the executive level of any New Zealand organisation, Haddock-Staniland joins Timely at an exciting time in the organisation’s growth.

Timely provides software to the beauty industry and is used by thousands of spas and salons across the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. They are also pioneers of remote working with over 100 staff across the same countries.

Baker is excited to have someone of Haddock-Staniland’s calibre joining the team to continue their growth and says that inclusion is linked directly to that happening.

"We started making Timely an inclusive, supportive and flexible workplace in the early days because that’s the company we wanted to work at."

"What we learned is that it’s not just about us. Owners in the beauty industry do business based on the same values of inclusion. The more we invest in creating an inclusive workplace for Timely staff, the more business comes through the door."

Having previously held both senior HR and PR positions, Haddock-Staniland’s role will focus on elevating Timely as a global leader in workplace inclusion and engagement. As luck would have it, she’s also passionate about the beauty industry.

"I love the beauty industry and I’ve been given this wonderful opportunity to combine my passion for people in this role. It’s clear from the mahi already being done at Timely, that they have a genuine commitment to this kaupapa. Timely aspires to be a company where people do the right thing, and where doing the right thing is what success looks like. I’m excited to be a part of the Timely team, and to be joining them on the journey ahead." says Mary Haddock-Staniland.

Haddock-Staniland is leaving her role Head of Membership Services at Diversity Works New Zealand where she has played a key role in building the company’s brand and delivering to their growing membership.

Mary joins Timely in December.